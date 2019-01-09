Skip to Main Content
Student sent to hospital after school bus slides off road near Kingston
New

Student sent to hospital after school bus slides off road near Kingston

A school bus making its morning run to two Kingston French Catholic schools slid off the road Wednesday morning, sending one student to hospital as a precaution.

6 students aboard bus when it hit patch of ice around 7:45 a.m.

CBC News ·
Emergency crews were called to the crash northwest of Kingston, Ont., at about 7:45 a.m. (CBC)

A school bus making its morning run to two Kingston French Catholic schools slid off the road Wednesday morning, sending one student to hospital.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 20 and Fisk Road in Loyalist Township, according to a statement from the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est.

There were six students from École élémentaire catholique Mgr-Rémi-Gaulin and École secondaire catholique Marie-Rivier on board when the bus hit a patch of ice and slid off the road, the board said.

One student hit their head on a window and was taken to hospital as a precaution, according to the board.

There were no other injuries.

Parents were notified and another bus came to get the kids to their schools in north Kingston near Highway 401.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|