Student sent to hospital after school bus slides off road near Kingston

A school bus making its morning run to two Kingston French Catholic schools slid off the road Wednesday morning, sending one student to hospital.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 20 and Fisk Road in Loyalist Township, according to a statement from the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est.

There were six students from École élémentaire catholique Mgr-Rémi-Gaulin and École secondaire catholique Marie-Rivier on board when the bus hit a patch of ice and slid off the road, the board said.

One student hit their head on a window and was taken to hospital as a precaution, according to the board.

There were no other injuries.

Parents were notified and another bus came to get the kids to their schools in north Kingston near Highway 401.