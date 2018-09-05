Residents dine on KFC at understaffed retirement home

Residents of a retirement home in Kingston, Ont., were forced to order fast food to feed themselves after kitchen staff failed to show up for work Saturday.

It's among the latest incidents at two chronically understaffed homes that have begun to attract the attention of both fire officials and the authority that regulates retirement residences in Ontario.

Joan McKibbon, a close friend of a resident at Fairfield Manor East on McLean Court, said another resident ordered Kentucky Fried Chicken at his own expense for the building's 24 occupants Saturday after it became clear no other meal would be provided.

"It's just surreal, people are so astounded by what's happened," McKibbon said.

McKibbon and a other relatives also pitched in to purchase pizza for the residents' supper.

Staffing 'insufficient': fire chief

Then on Monday, Kingston fire officials ordered everyone out of Fairfield Manor West on Ridley Drive over concerns there weren't enough staff to help vulnerable residents escape the building in an emergency.

"Insufficient Fairfield staff members were on duty or trained to suitably carry out the owner's responsibilities under the Fire Code," said Kingston fire Chief Shawn Armstrong in a news release.

I am no longer confident a safe occupancy can be maintained with the owner's staff resources. - Shawn Armstrong, Kingston fire chief

The owner, Q & Sons Management of Mississauga, Ont., was charged under the Ontario Fire Code with failing to comply with safety regulations.

Nine residents of the home have been relocated.

Q & Sons Management owns both Fairfield Manor locations. CBC reached out to the company for comment, but has received no reply.

Authority seeking remedy

The agency responsible for the safety of residents living in Ontario retirement homes said it's working on a solution for the eastern location with health officials and the courts.

The Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority (RHRA) said Fairfield Manor East was found to be neglectful in May for not having enough staff or resources to care for its residents.

In June, the RHRA filed an application with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice which led to a court order that the home follow the Retirement Homes Act.

"Our primary concern is the protection of the residents at Fairfield Manor East, and we will continue to use all our regulatory powers to ensure their safety and well-being," an RHRA spokesperson said in an email.

McKibbon said she's contacted social services and both municipal and provincial governments to ask for an emergency meeting to deal with the situation at the homes.

"It's become a rather nightmarish, empty and unpleasant place," she said. "Residents are very confused and frightened."​