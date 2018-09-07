Residents forced out of 2nd retirement home in Kingston

Two retirement homes in Kingston, Ont., have now been shut down by the city's fire department because of a lack of properly trained staff.

On Friday, Kingston Fire & Rescue issued the order to close both the east and west locations of Fairfield Manor after receiving approval from the Ontario Fire Marshal.

Fairfield Manor East's residents had already begun departing the home on Thursday when the fire department issued a notice that the retirement residence wasn't following the fire code.

Kitchen staff failed to show up for work on Sept. 1, one of the residents' caretakers told CBC News earlier this week, so friends and family had to get fast food delivered.

Residents at Fairfield Manor West, another retirement home owned by the same company, were told to leave that location on Sept. 3.

Fire officials have said there weren't enough trained staff at either home to help residents escape if fire broke out.

Residents being relocated

There were 23 people living at the eastern location and nine at the western location who will be given other places to live with the help of the local health authority, the South East Local Health Integration Network (LHIN).

"We have made extraordinary efforts to work with the buildings' owner to ensure the fire safety for these vulnerable residents without success," said deputy fire chief Kevin Donaldson in a news release Thursday.

Fire officials said their department and the LHIN are both making sure people are safe and taken care of until they're relocated.

The two homes are owned by Q & Sons Management of Mississauga, Ont., which had already been charged under the Ontario Fire Code with failing to comply with safety regulations.

"The owner would have to comply with the conditions in the inspection order as it relates to the fire safety of vulnerable occupants under the Ontario Fire Code before consideration would be given to lift the Order to Close," Donaldson said in a second statement Friday.

Q & Sons Management did not respond to requests for comment earlier this week on the closure of its western location, nor has it replied to a new request Friday about the situation at the eastern location.