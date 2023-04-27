Kingston sees spike in residential fires in April

Kingston firefighters have been called to eight residential fires this month alone — four times the normal average for April in recent years — but fire officials don't believe it's a worrisome sign.

There were only five residential fires in the first three months of 2023, which means the city has seen 13 fires this year. That means the city is already more than a third of the way to reaching its annual average for the past three years, according to data from Kingston Fire and Rescue.

"It is an interesting spike," said Fire Inspector Delbert Blakney, describing it as an "anomaly."

The number of fires in the area tends to average out over the year, he said, and he will closely track what happens in the months to come.

The department defines a "working fire" as one that requires multiple resources to respond and usually results in heavy damage to a structure.

From 2017 to 2019, fire crews responded to an average of 25 each year, but that number jumped to 35 for each of the past three years.

This month's total is similar to what firefighters usually face in January, but this year it was quiet from January through March.

One of the March fires was fatal, though, resulting in the death of 34-year-old Adam Crowley and 35-year-old Bonnie Demille.

A home on Montreal Street in Kingston is surrounded by barriers and caution tape following a fire that killed two people on March 30. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Various causes of local fires

Blakney said there's been a rise in fatal fires across the province, pointing to statistics from the Office of the Fire Marshal, which said Ontario reported 133 fatalities from structural fires last year — a 20-year high.

Locally, unattended cooking, careless smoking and failure to properly dispose of smoking materials are the lead causes of fires, he said.

During the spring, grass fires are most common, he said, but the eight fires this April were sparked by a variety of causes.

Blakney said one was cooking-related, another connected to a battery charging and two are suspected arson.

There were also fires caused by an electrical failure, a vehicle issue, a furnace problem and pest control, he said.

Blakney said the department has also seen another surge that gives him hope: home self-inspections. That is a free online tool and checklist the department offers to help residents reduce their risk.