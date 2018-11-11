Hand-held brain scanner shows promise, researchers say

Researchers in Kingston, Ont., are testing a hand-held device that can let them peer into a patient's brain with a simple swipe, potentially making it easier to detect internal bleeding before it becomes life-threatening.

Dr. D.J. Cook, a neurosurgeon and professor at Queen's University, is teaming up with local hospitals and medical device manufacturer ArcheOptix on the new hockey puck-sized device.

The device emits a special type of light that penetrates the skull and reflects back to a sensor, making an image on a screen on the back of the device in real time.

Cook said currently brain bleeds are detected using CT scanners, which are costly and typically only available in larger hospitals.

"When you are in a remote area or an underpopulated area, you may be going to a hospital where this technology is not available," he said on CBC's All In A Day.

It's not unusual for brain hemorrhages in the elderly to be mistaken for dementia. But a new hand-held scanner might help doctors identify brain bleeds quicker. 8:53

The researchers are currently conducting two studies with the device.

One is spreading the devices out to clinics and smaller hospitals in the region to track elderly patients who need follow-up care after operations.

Cook said this study could allow future patients to avoid lengthy trips back to hospitals.

"Patients who live in rural areas are driving two, three, four hours," he said.

The other study focuses on patients who have been diagnosed with dementia.

In some cases, people with brain bleeds can present with the same symptoms as someone with dementia, but if the bleed is dealt with the dementia symptoms can disappear.

Cook says this hand-held scanner will be drastically cheaper and easier to use than CT scanners. (Archeoptix)

Cheaper solution

Cook said the new device doesn't have a price yet, but will be drastically cheaper than CT scanners.

He said one day they could be everywhere defibrillators are today.

"It will be affordable to have one of these in every clinic, every emergency room and even places like hockey rinks."