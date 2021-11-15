Kingston, Ont., pub forced to close for breaking pandemic rules

A sports pub in Kingston, Ont., was forced to close over the weekend because it ignored COVID-19 rules.

The medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health said in a news release Sunday he had formally ordered J.A.K.K. Tuesdays Nov. 3 to follow COVID health measures and remove signs "promoting non-compliance" and the pub didn't listen.

"J.A.K.K. Tuesdays Sports Pub was in contravention of the rules that are designed to protect people from the spread of COVID-19," wrote Dr. Piotr Oglaza.

The pub posted on Facebook Sunday that police had come the morning before to change the locks on its doors.

Ontario's laws include making restaurants and bars check patrons' vaccine certificates if dining in and ensure people wear masks indoors when not eating or drinking.

Lost liquor licence in September

The pub lost its liquor licence in late September after it told officials it wouldn't be enforcing COVID-19 rules and then was seen multiple times by inspectors doing just that.

Earlier this month, J.A.K.K. Tuesdays posted on social media that its business licence had been revoked.

"They may knock us down - but they will never knock us out!!," the post from Nov. 4 read. "Do you think that's going to stop us?"

The health unit said the pub's doors would remain closed until the matter is heard in court.