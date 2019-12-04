Inmate attacked at Kingston prison dies

A homicide investigation is underway at a minimum-security prison in Kingston, Ont., after an inmate who was attacked earlier this week died of his injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police said 43-year-old Glen Darrell Vandusen died Wednesday, three days after he was the victim of a "serious assault" at the Joyceville Institution.

In August 2019, Vandusen began serving a four-year sentence for sexual assault, assault and uttering threats to cause death or harm, according to a media release from Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

CSC said it would be reviewing the circumstances around Vandusen's death.

The OPP's penitentiary squad also continues to investigate, with help from the east region's crime unit and Kingston police.

The Joyceville Institution has capacity for 752 people, and is home to both a minimum-security prison as well as temporary and assessment units.