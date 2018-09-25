Kingston tourism officials hope Americans will roll into town to buy pot
Tourism Kingston would like to market the area as a cannabis corridor
Tourism officials in Kingston, Ont., are hoping the opening of legal cannabis stores could lead to a rise in American visitors.
Bill Dunsford, chair of Tourism Kingston, told Ontario Morning Monday that the local tourism industry doesn't know exactly what to expect now that there are legal storefronts selling cannabis in the city.
"But we anticipate it is going to cause some excitement and interest, especially in those south of the border," Dunsford said.
The first legal store in downtown Kingston opened Monday, and Dunsford said the hospitality industry is already wondering what this will mean as the busy summer season approaches.
Dunsford said he sees a future where visitors can both purchase cannabis and visit nearby facilities like those in Smiths Falls, Ont., to see where it's produced.
"In due course, I think producers like Canopy Growth will look to capitalize on opportunities like that," Dunsford said.
Council hasn't committed
Despite that optimism, Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson said there are no official plans to push cannabis tourism at the municipal level.
"I'm sure there will be interest in cannabis as brick-and-mortar stores open across the province and here in Kingston," Paterson said in a statement.
"However, council has not specifically discussed cannabis from a tourism perspective."
The model many want to mimic is the success of Ontario wineries, particularly those in nearby Prince Edward County, which have become major tourism draws.
The law currently prevents licensed producers from selling or sampling their product where it is grown.
Dunsford said talks with the province to alter those rules have already begun, although changes are likely years away.
