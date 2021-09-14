Kingston police dismayed by large unruly parties continuing over the weekend

Kingston, Ont., police and bylaw officers say they are "dismayed" by the number of large parties that continued over the weekend, despite new stricter rules.

Starting Friday at 4 p.m. an emergency order from the City of Kingston quadrupled the possible fine for contravening the Reopening Ontario Act from $500 to $2,000.

The order's aim is to deter anyone from attending parties larger than the province's COVID-19 laws allow, but police said partygoers still flocked to the neighbourhood near Queen's University.

From Thursday to Sunday, police and bylaw officers issued 140 charges and fines, according to a news release Monday.

Police logged six nuisance parties, which resulted in $12,000 worth of fines under the new rules, while bylaw reported three nuisance parties and two aggravated nuisance parties and distributed fines totalling $13,500.

The order also allows those charged under the act to be publicly named, though Monday's update from police did not name anyone.

'Unruly' weekend leads to several arrests

Police say in addition to fines, several people were arrested.

"A number of arrests were made related to the unruly behaviour that was once again on display en masse and in clear contravention of current pandemic regulations," the release said.

Eight people were charged and taken into custody for being drunk in public. Police charged 84 people with having open alcohol in public and one person for drinking under age.

Three students were also charged with stealing City of Kingston street signs and are jointly facing charges of theft under $5000, possession of stolen property under $5000, and mischief under $5000.

Party attendees run from cops

Police also said they've noticed a rise of partygoers in the university district running from officers when they are stopped for open alcohol or similar offences.

"In one such instance police were involved in a foot chase with an accused who was subsequently arrested and criminally charged with obstructing a peace officer," the release said.

The release reminds partygoers that running from officers conducting an investigation, criminal or otherwise, can result in an arrest and criminal charges.