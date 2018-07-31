Kingston Police warn against parking lot scam

Kingston Police are warning the public to guard themselves against a scam where thieves tempt victims with a dropped $20 bill.

Police have received several reports about the scam, which apparently includes two thieves working together.

The team targets customers at a local Walmart, with one spying the victim's personal identification number when they pay for their goods.

Then police said a man approaches the victim in the parking lot with a $20 bill that he claims to have seen them drop.

Police believe the thief snatches their bank card by distracting them or knocking the wallet out of their hand.

Then the alleged thief goes inside and makes a large cash withdrawal.

The losses have typically been around $1,000, but one person reported losing $4,500. Police said it's possible the thieves are using other locations as well.