Kingston police seek rightful owner of stolen Bibles

Police in Kingston, Ont., are looking for the rightful owner of two stolen Bibles — one more than two centuries old.

Investigators say they found the Bibles with other stolen property in an east-end home.

They say officers believe both of the Bibles were stolen recently.

One of the books is an Oxford Holy Bible from 1804, found in an old cigar box.

The other is a white-covered King James Holy Bible found in a wooden box that also contained rosary beads.

Police are asking the owner to come forward.