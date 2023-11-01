No charges for alleged threats toward Jewish community at house party

Kingston police say they've investigated reports of threats toward members of the city's Jewish community during a house party over Halloween weekend, but didn't uncover any evidence that would support charges.

Queen's University said it's carrying out an investigation of its own following a formal complaint alleging "deeply concerning behaviours at an off-campus private party" on the same date.

Police said officers were called to a party on Oct. 27 after receiving reports some attendees were "dressed in Hamas attire," according to a news release.

The force did not provide any detail on what the party attendees were alleged to have worn and did not immediately reply to a request for comment seeking more information.

There were also reports of references "to the current war in the Middle East," as well as "potential threats toward members of the Jewish community," the police release adds.

"It was further reported that at least one person was armed with a knife and that property was damaged."

Police said their investigation included speaking with attendees and the party hosts, but determined there was no direct evidence that would support charges of threats toward a specific group.

The force also said it has not verified that anyone had a weapon or used a weapon to threaten others.

While a vehicle at the home was damaged, police said they believe it wasn't related to the party.

"The Kingston Police wish to ensure the public that while it is understandable given the current situation around the world that fears about personal safety are heightened, they are satisfied that this situation has not caused a public or personal safety concern," the release reads.

University's misconduct office investigating

Queen's said its non-academic misconduct office is looking into what happened during the party.

The university's statement provided a link to a Oct. 30 post by Vice-Chancellor Patrick Deane addressing antisemitism and Islamophobia.

"Harassment, discrimination and violence will not be tolerated. Should any of this occur, we will be swift to act and we will use the tools at our disposal to address it." it read in part.

The university said it will not disclose names or details associated with its student conduct investigations in order to protect the privacy of those involved and to preserve the integrity of the misconduct process.

Its statement said cases can result in a range of sanctions depending on factors including the severity of their impact and risk to others.

The Queen's branch of Hillel Ontario, a Jewish student organization, posted a statement on Facebook Sunday referring to a "deeply concerning incident" at an off-campus Halloween party two days before.

The group said its members are working with the students involved and providing support given "distressing details" circulating in the community.