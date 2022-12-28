Kingston Police appoint interim chief as former chief set to retire

Kingston will start the new year with a new interim police chief, as former Chief Antje McNeely steps down from the role before easing into retirement.

Kingston Police announced the appointment of Scott Fraser as acting police chief in a news release Wednesday.

"In order to facilitate a smooth transition for succession planning for the next chief for the Kingston Police and to provide the opportunity for Deputy Chief Scott Fraser to step in as acting chief, I will be stepping away from my role as chief of police as of Jan.1, 2023," McNeely wrote.

The force said McNeely will then begin her pre-retirement leave.

Fraser will assume his new role on Sunday. The former Brockville, Ont., police chief started his career in Vancouver in 1991, before eventually moving to Ontario.

His previous command experience and most recent time with the Kingston Police make him "well prepared to assume this role," wrote police services board chair Jarrod Stearns.