Kingston Police suspect link between break-in, crash

Police in Kingston, Ont., are investigating a suspected break and enter, a crash that damaged two houses, and two suspects on the run — all potentially related.

In a news release, Kingston Police said it all began around 4 a.m. Tuesday when officers were called to check on an alarm at an unnamed business west of the city's downtown.

On the way there, the responding officers witnessed a speeding vehicle around Princess Street and John Counter Boulevard, but other units were unable to locate it.

When police arrived at the alarm call around 4:05 a.m. they found the door to the business open and evidence of theft, but no one inside.

Five minutes later, police received a report that a vehicle had crashed into a house about four kilometres away near Victoria and Oak streets. When officers arrived at that scene, they discovered two houses had been hit by the vehicle, which was left sitting between them.

There's about four kilometres between where police saw a speeding vehicle and the home that same driver apparently crashed into. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

One person found in the back seat of the vehicle was taken to hospital. Police believe two others fled the scene, but a K-9 unit was unable to locate them.

Kingston Police now believe the same vehicle that was spotted speeding was involved in both the collision and the break and enter.

They're are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them, and said they are accepting anonymous tips.