Kingston Police investigating homicide
Emergency crews were called to the area of Sydenham Road and Highway 401 around 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
Emergency crews called to Sydenham Road and Highway 401 Saturday evening
Police in Kingston, Ont., are investigating the death of a man over the weekend.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Sydenham Road and Highway 401 around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Kingston Police wrote in a release.
They found one male who was dead at the scene and another was taken to Kingston General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the identity of the person who died is still unknown, but the incident may be related to a shooting around 8:20 p.m. Friday on Theresa Crescent, in another part of the city.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Kingston Police's major crime unit.