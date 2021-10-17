Kingston Police investigating homicide

Police in Kingston, Ont., are investigating the death of a man over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Sydenham Road and Highway 401 around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Kingston Police wrote in a release.

They found one male who was dead at the scene and another was taken to Kingston General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the identity of the person who died is still unknown, but the incident may be related to a shooting around 8:20 p.m. Friday on Theresa Crescent, in another part of the city.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Kingston Police's major crime unit.