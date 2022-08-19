Charges laid in 2021 double homicide of Ottawa men in Kingston, Ont.

Police in Kingston, Ont., have arrested and charged a Toronto man in connection to the shooting deaths of two Ottawa men in October 2021.

Gregory Beasley of Toronto was arrested earlier this week and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, Kingston Police announced in a news release Friday.

On the evening of Oct. 16, 2021, first responders were called to a parking lot in the area of Sydenham Road and Highway 401 in northwest Kingston, police said.

Carl-Alen Delphin, 20, was found dead at the scene, and Nico Soubliere, 29, was taken to Kingston General Hospital, where he later died. Both were from Ottawa.

The shooting took place in this parking lot near Highway 401 in Kingston, Ont., in October 2021. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Beasley is also charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited, using a firearm to commit an indictable offence and possession of a prohibited firearm without holding a licence or registration certificate.

Police alleged Beasley had a firearm when he was arrested, resulting in additional charges being laid.

Kingston Police said their investigation uncovered that Soubliere and Delphin had attended Queen's University homecoming street parties the day they were killed, and that video footage showed they were in the presence of Beasley.

Additional charges could be laid, Kingston Police added.