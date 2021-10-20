Kingston police seek public's help to investigate double homicide of Ottawa men

Kingston police are seeking any information the public may have on a Saturday night shooting of two Ottawa men, which is now deemed a double homicide.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Sydenham Road and Highway 401 around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Kingston police said.

They found one man dead at the scene, who was later identified as 20-year-old Carl-Alen Delphin of Ottawa.

Another man Nico Soubliere, a 29-year-old also from Ottawa, was taken to Kingston General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, police said Soubliere died in hospital on Monday morning.

Const. Joel Fisher with the Kingston police major crime unit told reporters a 2016 Kia optima with Quebec plates is central to the police investigation, though he did not give details on how it could be important.

"There is a parking lot at a recreational trail," Fisher said. "The vehicle when we came upon it was parked in that parking lot."

Kingston police say a 2016 black Kia optima found parked in a lot at the scene of the shootings is central to the investigation. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Fisher says police are aware there were several cars and people in the area — it was a passerby that called 911 — and so police are asking for any information the public might have.

"Let us do the vetting as to whether or not it's useful," Fisher said, encouraging anyone with even a small piece of information to get in touch. He asked for dashcam footage or observations from the public.

Both men arrived in Kingston earlier in the day on Saturday and attended the university district where homecoming festivities were underway.

Police have surveillance video images of the two interacting with people in the district and also asked anyone who spoke with them to reach out to police.

Fisher says developing a timeline of their movements that day could help establish motive.

He said police had suspects, but did not elaborate further.

Another shooting took place around 8:20 p.m. Friday on Theresa Crescent. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Police investigating Friday night shooting separately

In an earlier release, Kingston police said the incident may be related to a shooting around 8:20 p.m. Friday on Theresa Crescent, in another part of the city.

However, for now, Fisher said they're still treating the incidents as separate.

"There's no investigative value to treat them as being linked," Fisher said.

Anyone with information can call Kingston police at 613-549-4660 or email crimetips@kingstonpolice.ca.