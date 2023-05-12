Kingston Police response to diversity report called 'disappointing'

An organization that partnered with Kingston Police on a report about resident experiences with officers says the force sat on it for 10 months and they want clarity on how police will act on its recommendations.

The Kingston Speaks Inclusion project was launched in 2021 with community consultations where people could give feedback on how police could be more equitable and inclusive.

Staff with the Kingston Community Health Centres (KCHC) were asked to help, and they hesitantly agreed, according to project lead Roger Romero.

Romero said they didn't want to work on a report "that collects dust on a shelf" and police seemed to share that concern, so the organization signed on.�

Nearly two years after it began, KCHC said that's essentially what happened, which is "disappointing and disheartening" for staff.

Romero, who was the project lead, said staff worked hard to gain the trust of the community groups and agencies that participated, many of whom were reluctant to share their stories.

A crucial piece was a promise the report would amplify their voices and lead to change, he explained.

"It's very difficult," Romero said. "We're not doing that right now, so I think it's both our responsibility and the Kingston Police's responsibility to make something happen."

Acting Chief Scott Fraser said police need to balance the report's recommendations with law enforcement. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

'Healthy balance' between safety, enforcement

In an email to CBC, Acting Kingston Police Chief Scott Fraser said the force recognizes the need to improve and the force is making changes.

That includes some of the recommendations from the report, Fraser said, but police must also strike a "healthy balance" between law enforcement and community safety.

Fraser said police are asking for patience, noting some recommendations can be followed more quickly than others.

KCHC said it presented a completed report to police in July 2022, then contacted them on April 24, 2023 when the report still hadn't been shared publicly, expressing disappointment about the lack of progress, but didn't hear back.

Four days later, the organization released the report itself. Police did eventually share a link to it in a news release on May 4.

Community wants transparency, accountability

Giselle Valarezo, who also worked on the report, said there are three main areas where community members want to see change: more diversity and transparency around recruitment, training for officers around working with marginalized and vulnerable community members, and a mechanism to ensure accountability from police.

The report said there have been "violent interactions" because police aren't equipped to provide support for those dealing with mental health and addictions.

Police did say there are liaison programs that partner officers and mental health workers, and the force is looking for ways to support people who are homeless.

Fraser is also quoted in the May 4 release saying he "admits the report ... provided some much-needed direction," and police "recognize some of the findings are disturbing."

Staff with Kingston Community Health Centres say residents are looking for accountability and transparency from police along with more training for officers. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

KCHC said police committed to an important step in creating a community inclusion council — a resident voice with "teeth" that could hold police leadership accountable

Romero said the release from police isn't adequate and the force needs to clearly outline the steps it's taken to improve relationships.

Chief says police want to make changes properly

In his email to CBC, Fraser said the report will be used to create the inclusion council, which will lead to redesigning the equity, diversity and inclusion role within the force.

There has been a lot of turnover in that role over the past three years, he added, and police want to make the position more sustainable instead of just "checking a box."

KCHC was paid to complete the report, but there was "never a plan to move beyond" it with the organization, the chief wrote.

Kingston Police shared the report in a news release on May 4. KCHC said it presented recommendations to the service in July 2022. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

"KCHC was able to reach community members who may not have communicated with the police," Fraser wrote.

"These community members provided valuable insight and feedback, which assisted us in identifying areas in which we need to improve. Now we need to action these items and ensure we do it properly."

KCHC staff said they believe the report and its findings can still move forward in a positive way.

"We continue to have hope that there can be real systemic changes within policing," said Valarezo.