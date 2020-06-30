Kingston Police investigating tips nail salon at centre of outbreak opened early

Police in Kingston, Ont., are looking into tips that a nail salon at the centre of a recent resurgence of COVID-19 in the city reopened before it was allowed to.

"Following the recent announcement last week from [Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington] Public Health regarding specific nail salons being the source for or related to recent confirmed COVID-19 cases, Kingston Police has received initial information one or more of these businesses ... may have been operating prior to the Government of Ontario's Stage 2 reopening date of June 12, 2020," Kingston Police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Under the province's reopening plan, businesses offering personal care services, such as nail salons, weren't allowed to serve clients before COVID-19 restrictions were officially eased on June 12.

Sgt. Steven Koopman confirmed to CBC that one of the salons under investigation is Binh's Nails and Spa. A recent outbreak at the Gardiners Road business has been linked to 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including six employees and six clients. The rest are close contacts. So far, none has been hospitalized.

One of those close contacts works at a different salon in the city, Kingdom Nails & Spa, which has closed voluntarily.

Outbreak follows clean slate

The outbreak represents Kingston's first confirmed cases of June. In May, the city had just two confirmed cases. The area's medical officer of health said there's no indication the outbreak has spread beyond the Kingston area.

Police want to hear from anyone with direct knowledge of the alleged breaches to call 613-549-4600 ext. 6186. People can also call anonymously to the police department's main number, or contact police by email.

"I'm specifically interested in direct, first-hand information that can be used as evidence," Koopman wrote in an email. "Receiving second- or third-hand hearsay information will not assist in advancing the investigation and will only lead to an inundation of tips with little to no value."

Police stress clients who come forward with information won't face any repercussions. The local health unit is asking anyone who visited the nail salons to get tested for COVID-19.