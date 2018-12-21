SIU charge Kingston police officer with sexual assault

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has charged a Kingston, Ont., police officer with sexual assault.

The SIU was called on Nov. 2, 2017 to investigate after a woman came forward to Kingston police to report an incident that's alleged to have occurred between March 1 and April 30, 2017.

The SIU did not release details about the incident. But as a result of the investigation, Const. Peter Shaun Trafford has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

He will make his first court appearance on Jan. 24.