SIU charge Kingston police officer with sexual assault

The Special Investigations Unit has charged a Kingston, Ont., police officer with sexual assault.

Const. Peter Shaun Trafford will make court appearance in January

A Kingston, Ont., police officer has been charged with sexual assault following a probe by the province's Special Investigations Unit. (Paul Jay/CBC)

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has charged a Kingston, Ont., police officer with sexual assault.

The SIU was called on Nov. 2, 2017 to investigate after a woman came forward to Kingston police to report an incident that's alleged to have occurred between March 1 and April 30, 2017.

The SIU did not release details about the incident. But as a result of the investigation, Const. Peter Shaun Trafford has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

He will make his first court appearance on Jan. 24.

