TSB investigators heading to scene of fatal plane crash in Kingston, Ont.

Investigators are expected to arrive on the scene of a fatal plane crash in Kingston, Ont., this morning to gather more information on what happened.

It's not known how many people were on board the plane — identified as a six-seater Piper PA-32 by the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) — which came down in a wooded area northwest region of the city core, but police said no one aboard survived.

Emergency crews were called to the area near Creekford Road and Bayridge Drive sometime before 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, said Const. Ash Gutheinz, a spokesperson for Kingston Police

Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force's 8 Wing Trenton base to the west helped in the search with a helicopter.

The TSB said Thursday morning it had been told the plane was registered in the U.S. and took off from the Toronto Buttonville Municipal Airport in Markham, Ont., north of Toronto.

CBC News does not yet know where it was headed.

The TSB said it expects to have more information at about 8 a.m.