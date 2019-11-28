Skip to Main Content
Police search for downed plane in Kingston, Ont.
Ottawa·Breaking

Police in Kingston, Ont., are searching a wooded area in a north-west region of the city for a downed plane.

Kingston police say emergency crews are investigating an area in the city's west end for a downed plan. (Google Maps)

Emergency crews are near the intersection of Creekford Road and Bayridge Drive, police said Wednesday evening on Twitter.

Police said there are no concerns for public safety.

