Police search for downed plane in Kingston, Ont.
Police in Kingston, Ont., are searching a wooded area in a north-west region of the city for a downed plane.
Investigation taking place in city's north-west region
Police in Kingston, Ont., are searching a wooded area in a north-west region of the city for a downed plane.
Emergency crews are near the intersection of Creekford Road and Bayridge Drive, police said Wednesday evening on Twitter.
Police said there are no concerns for public safety.
More to come
Investigation Update:<br><br>Emergency services personnel remain in the area of Creekford Rd and Bayridge Dr as a search continues for a downed aircraft. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ygk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ygk</a>—@KingstonPolice