Nearly 150 fines, 3 charges after Kingston homecoming party weekend

Kingston police tweeted this photo of a party on Aberdeen Street in the city's university district on homecoming weekend. (@KingstonPolice/Twitter)

Officers in Kingston, Ont., have handed out nearly 150 fines and three criminal charges following illegal parties for Queen's University's homecoming weekend.

Those parties include a gathering Kingston police estimate peaked around 8,000 people on Aberdeen Street near the university on Saturday.

This was despite warnings to students not to attend large gatherings because of the risk of spreading COVID-19 — the parties violated public health restrictions — along with non-pandemic concerns. Police had said they'd have video surveillance equipment set up in the university district.

In a Monday afternoon news release, the city said its police laid three charges for obstructing a peace officer on Friday and Saturday. Police and bylaw officers also fined more than 100 people for attending a nuisance party, having open liquor, and being publicly intoxicated.

Three dozen people were arrested, mostly for public intoxication.

<a href="https://twitter.com/KingstonPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Kingstonpolice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cityofkingston?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cityofkingston</a> Kingston Police have declared an aggravated nuisance party under the Mayors Emergency Order in the area of University Avenue and Johnson Street. You are ordered to disperse. You will be liable to a $2000 Administrative Monetary Penalty. —@KingstonPolice

A police officer was injured by a flying object, police said in a tweet. Provincial and Durham Region police were also called in for support.

The charges and fines came at a time when Queen's is able to sanction students. Reporters can also request the names of people fined for attending anything declared a nuisance party.

Ontario's general outdoor gathering limits are 100 people.

Stabbing, vandalism investigation

Kingston police are also investigating after someone was stabbed in the back in Victoria Park early Sunday morning. His injuries were described by the city as non-life threatening.

Two people also committed criminal mischief when they vandalized a Kingston Transit bus around University Avenue and Johnson Street Saturday afternoon, the city said.

The city said its police and bylaw officers have heard reports of more gatherings this coming weekend and are ready to respond.

"We will continue to fine, ticket, and penalize anyone who ignores the law," Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson said in the statement.

"If you are a student, you really need to consider how one night of partying and reckless behaviour could affect your future. If you are coming here from out of town to party, be prepared to come back for a summons to court."