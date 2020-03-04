Cargo train derails in Kingston, Ont., no injuries reported

Police in Kingston, Ont., say several cars of a cargo train left the tracks west of the city's core Wednesday morning.

It happened near Bath Road between Armstrong and Queen Mary roads around 11:10 a.m. ET.

Nobody was injured, said Kingston Police spokesperson Const. Ash Gutheinz.

This track carries products to and from the Invista factory on the waterfront. The company produces nylon and spandex products.

Gutheinz said there were no reports of anything on fire and fire crews are checking for leaks.

That main east-west road to and from downtown is closed.

