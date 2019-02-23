Kingston teen charged with child pornography offences

A Kingston, Ont. teenager has been charged after allegedly soliciting sexual images from underage girls.

Police said that the 17-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly convinced two underage girls to send him explicit images of themselves.

Police said the accused allegedly began speaking with the girls on social media.

The report was initially made to police in the United Kingdom, Kingston police said.

Police searched the accused's home Wednesday, where officers seized a number of devices and arrested the accused, police said.

The teen faces 10 charges, which include two counts of luring a child, two counts of making child pornography and two counts of making child porn available.