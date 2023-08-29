Kingston residents asked to stop dumping grease down the drain

Utilities Kingston has launched a new video campaign reminding residents and restaurants to stop dumping cooking grease down the drain.

The YouTube video shows a utility worker wading through murky, knee-deep water to clear a sewage blockage inside a sewage pumping station.

"It's toilet waters and solids, anything going down someone's kitchen sink or coming out of someone's washing machine," said Heather Roberts, director of waste and water services for Utilities Kingston, describing the water in the video.

"What they're doing down there is breaking off the solidified fats, oils and greases," she explained. "It's an uncomfortable, dirty job for sure."

The eastern Ontario utilities provider said cooking fats, oils and greases are clogging pipes and creating sewage backups.

"Residents and restaurant operators may not be aware of the problem with pouring cooking grease down the sink," said Julie Runions, manager of water and wastewater treatment for Utilities Kingston in a news release.

"These liquids will solidify in sewer pipes and can build up to create sewer clogs and even a sewer back-up in your home or restaurant."

Cooking greases, which include cooking oil, butter, margarine, salad dressings, gravies and meat fats, can also be hard on the equipment used to maintain the city's sewage system, causing expensive repairs and health and safety risks for workers.

Not the 1st request

This is the latest in the City of Kingston's efforts to discourage residents and restaurants from pouring grease down the drain.

"It's not that all of a sudden they're seeing a big difference [in blockages], but we are looking for unique ways to hit it home to residents and businesses," Roberts said.

"Yes it can cause blockages, but we're also trying to show that a person still has to go down there and unclog things and remove buildups in these types of environments that are definitely dangerous spaces to be in."

The city is offering residents free cups for disposing of fats, oils and greases (FOG).

The paper FOG cups can be used to collect cooled fat, grease and lard, which can then be stored in the freezer and disposed of in a green bin for collection.

Roberts said the FOG cups have been popular, but that they're not the only option.

"You don't necessarily need to wait until you have a FOG cup. You can use other compostable containers."

Utilities Kingston is reminding residents to remove grease from dishes using paper towels or napkins before washing them, noting that using a reusable cloth to do so is not effective as the grease will still end up in the sewer once the cloth is washed.

Restaurant owners are asked to use grease traps and maintain them according to manufacturers' instructions.