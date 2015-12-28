Revellers seen swinging near power lines in Kingston, Ont.

Hydro workers in Kingston, Ont., are telling adults something they never thought they would have to: Don't swing on or near power lines.

Staff with Utilities Kingston got reports this weekend of people swinging on poles and near lines at a large unsanctioned street party during Queen's University homecoming weekend.

Jim Keech, president of Utilities Kingston, said they heard from residents and even police who were concerned someone was about to get badly hurt.

"The police actually did call into our operations centre with the same concern to see if it would be possible to turn the electricity off," he said.

Keech said the power lines are not meant to hold a person's weight, so the first concern is that someone could fall, but they could also be electrocuted if they hit a wire.

"These are high voltage wires, you could get burned. You could get shocked. You could get killed."

'Not a lot of common sense'

Annual homecoming parties in Kingston are a regular problem, but Keech said this has never been an issue before.

He said they do education programs for small children, but never would have thought they had to make this case to grown-ups.

"You're talking about young adults here and I am quite surprised people would do that," he said.

"There is not a lot of common sense here and it could quite easily kill you."

Don’t turn a party into peril! After reports of people grabbing & swinging from utility lines during an unsanctioned street party, we remind the public: powerlines can be deadly! Assume any utility line is electrified and stay well away: <a href="https://t.co/QE2Yrzn3nu">https://t.co/QE2Yrzn3nu</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ygk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ygk</a> <a href="https://t.co/DQnit89fxQ">pic.twitter.com/DQnit89fxQ</a> —@UtilitiesKngstn

Kingston Police said they issued more than 100 tickets and laid two criminal charges related to homecoming events, including a 20-year-old Toronto man charged with mischief and causing a disturbance for jumping up and down on the roof of a police vehicle.

Police said they're still looking for a male who assaulted an officer that was looking for someone with an open container of alcohol.

The suspect then fled as bystanders cheered him on and filmed the incident.