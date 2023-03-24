Daylight shooting near Collins Bay penitentiary leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

Kingston Police say a person suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital after being shot multiple times near the Collins Bay Institution on Friday afternoon.

Investigators are searching for several armed men last seen in a grey Honda Civic that was heading north on Centennial Drive following the shooting.

Police are warning people not to approach the vehicle, but instead to call 911 if they spot it.

**Weapons Offence/Update**<br>23-10954<br><br>Kingston Police can confirm that one individual, suffering from life-threatening injuries from multiple gunshot wounds, was transported by Frontenac Paramedics to the hospital for treatment as a result of this incident. —@KingstonPolice

George Shorey said he and some family members were stopped at the intersection of Bath Road and Centennial Drive when he heard the "distinctive" sound of shots being fired.

At first he thought it could be a film shoot, but quickly realized that wasn't the case.

Shorey said he noticed one or two people, at least one of whom was aiming a handgun at a vehicle and firing.

"When I realized it was real shots being fired, I said, 'Get the hell out of here!' because we had the six grandkids in the car," he said.

After the shots were fired, Shorey said the suspects piled into the Honda, at one point driving onto the prison grounds before speeding away.

Police tape and evidence markers could be seen at the intersection of Bath Road and Centennial Drive on March 24, 2023. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

He said he didn't witness anyone getting hurt, but added he was focused on getting his grandkids to safety.

"It was a very intense moment," said Shorey. "As soon as I saw the shots, yeah, that's what I went to a little bit of a panic mode. It was surreal."

Police tape was strung up around the intersection of Bath Road and Centennial Drive, and evidence markers could be seen on the ground.

Police officers walk past evidence markers on the ground following a shooting near the Collins Bay Institution on March 24, 2023. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

A spokesperson for the Correctional Service of Canada said it was aware of the incident on Collins Bay Institute property, and said the penitentiary has been closed while the police investigation is underway.

Bath is closed between Queen Mary Road and Tanner Drive, and police are asking drivers to avoid the area.