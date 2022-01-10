Skip to Main Content
Man charged with murder at Kingston, Ont., health centre

A 51-year-old man was stabbed to death at the Integrated Care Hub in Kingston, Ont., north of the city's core, early Monday morning, police say. They arrested a man hiding in a nearby forest and have charged him with first-degree murder.

Kingston Police said a first-degree murder suspect was found in a nearby forest about 10 hours after the stabbing. (John Last/CBC)

A 51-year-old man was stabbed to death at the Integrated Care Hub in Kingston, Ont., north of the city's core, early Monday morning, according to police.

A Kingston Police news release said the victim was stabbed shortly after 2 a.m. and just over 10 hours later, officers arrested a 48-year-old man hiding in a nearby forest.

The accused faces a charge of first-degree murder and a weapons charge.

The hub on Montreal Street remains open during the investigation for people to get food, rest, warm up, or access its health-care services including supervised drug consumption and referrals for other programs.

Police said they haven't released the victim's name because they're still notifying friends and family.

