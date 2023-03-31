1 dead, 1 critically injured in Kingston fire

Police in Kingston, Ont., say one of two people taken to hospital with critical injuries from a fire Thursday night has died.

In a news release, Kingston Police said they were called to a home on fire on Montreal Street south of the new Waaban Crossing around 10:30 p.m.

Police have not identified the victim. The other person injured in the fire is in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by police, the city's fire department and the province's fire marshal and coroner's offices. Police ask anyone with information to contact them.

The fire happened more than three kilometres north of Kingston's downtown core. Montreal Street was closed in the area overnight. It reopened around 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to police.