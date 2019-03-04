Kingston police officer accused of running down cyclist charged

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a Kingston, Ont., police officer accused of running down a cyclist with his cruiser in September 2018.

The incident began when Const. Daniel Attwood pulled up alongside the cyclist on Portsmouth Avenue and ordered him to stop. The cyclist refused, and shortly after Attwood's cruiser struck the man, leaving him with serious injuries.

Attwood is facing five charges including dangerous driving causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Attwood was arrested and later released. He's scheduled to appear in court in Kingston on March 21.

The SIU is brought in to investigate interactions with police that result in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.