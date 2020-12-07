Kingston urging at-risk residents to stay home as COVID-19 cases rise

The public health authority for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington (KLF&A) is urging residents who are at greater risk of complications from COVID-19 to stay home as much as possible as the region faces a surge in new cases.

The public health unit has reported 45 new cases in the last week, accounting for 15 per cent of the region's 308 cases since the pandemic began.

"Our local data indicates that COVID-19 cases in our area are at the highest levels to date, confirming the upward surge of this virus and we are projecting much higher levels unless we take more action to curb its spread," said Dr. Kieran Moore, the medical officer of health for KFL&A.

Three people over the age of 80 have contracted COVID-19 in the community in recent days, a worrying trend because those over 80 face a greater likelihood of death if they get sick.

"As much as possible, those at higher risk from COVID-19 should stay home, limit social interactions to those in your household, and avoid trips outside the home by getting groceries and medicine delivered or having a family member or friend deliver essential items to your doorstep," KFL&A Public Health said in a news release Monday.

The health authority is urging residents to follow COVID-19 guidelines, including avoiding crowds, closed spaces and travel.