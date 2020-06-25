COVID-19 outbreak closes Kingston, Ont., salon

Public health officials in Kingston, Ont., are warning of an outbreak of COVID-19 at a west-end salon, and are asking anyone who's been there to get tested and self-isolate.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health said in a news release Thursday Binh's Nail and Spa at 500 Gardiners Rd. has been closed until further notice.

Anyone who visited the salon since it reopened June 12 is asked to get tested for COVID-19 at the Kingston Memorial Centre at 303 York St., which is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

The health unit is also telling them to self-isolate until 14 days after their appointment date, regardless of the test results.

Binhs's Nails and Spa in July 2018. (Google Street View)

"The well-being of Binh's Nail and Spa customers and estheticians in the salon is our top priority along with ensuring adherence to proper sanitization and cleaning," said Dr. Kieran Moore, the area's medical officer of health.

"At this time, the salon will be closed until it is safe to reopen."

The health unit did not say how many people from the salon have tested positive, but there have been five new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Kingston area this week — the area's first confirmed cases this month.

Public health staff are working to follow up with close contacts of people linked to the outbreak.