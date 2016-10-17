Kingston says nay to retirement for Murney the police horse
Hundreds sign petition to maintain city's mounted unit amid budget cuts
The mayor of Kingston, Ont., says he's heard loud and clear from residents who want to keep the city's only police horse on duty.
"We've heard back from the community, so I'm wanting to see if there's some way forward to be able to keep the mounted unit," Mayor Bryan Paterson told CBC's All In A Day on Monday.
Earlier this month, Kingston Police Chief Antje McNeely announced the plan to retire the mounted unit, which consists of one officer and a single horse, Murney, to save $48,000. McNeely said it was a difficult decision, but was part of a larger cost-saving plan needed to hire 10 new officers.
The decision to put Murney out to pasture prompted nearly 1,200 residents to sign an online petition in opposition.
David Dossett, owner of Kingston's Martello Alley and creator of the petition, said the mounted unit helped keep theft and vandalism at bay in the city's downtown.
"As a downtown merchant, I think it's really important to have a very strong and visible police presence downtown, and this horse provided it," Dossett said.
Paterson said he's asking McNeely to take another crack at the police budget to see if the mounted unit can be maintained without jeopardizing the new hires needed to fill a serious staff shortage.
If the chief can't find the funds, Paterson said he'll direct city staff to find a way by delving into the city budget. Any amendment to the city budget would require council approval.
