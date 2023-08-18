Baby alpaca missing since Tuesday needs its mother, farmer says

A couple in Kingston, Ont., are searching for a "gentle" and "friendly" baby alpaca named Fergie that's been missing since Tuesday from Willow Pond Farms.

A couple in Kingston, Ont., are searching for a "gentle" and "friendly" baby alpaca named Fergie that's been missing since Tuesday.

Darren Van Winckle and his wife, Teddy Brown, were away from Willow Pond Farms at the beginning of the week. At some point during that time, the female cria — the term for a young alpaca — disappeared.

Fergie is about a month old.

"The biggest fear and concern really is for her health," said Van Winckle. "She's young, she needs her mother's milk, she needs to be able to get the nutrition that she needs to grow and to stay healthy."

A farmhand looked after the 37-hectare property while the couple was out of town. Van Winckle said they were told Fergie was there Monday night, but when the helper returned the following day she was gone.

Fergie has been missing since Tuesday, according to her owners. (Supplied by Willow Pond Farms)

No evidence of predators

The farm is home to sheep, goats, chickens, horses, pigs and a mini donkey, along with around 10 alpacas, which are a favourite for passersby.

Van Winckle said they've lost livestock to predators before, but there's usually quite a commotion and signs of a struggle are left behind.

After combing the fields on foot and by tractor, the couple haven't found any evidence of coyotes.

That's left them wondering if it's possible someone stole the alpaca with pure white fleece.

"They're very gentle animals, are very curious, especially the babies," Van Winckle said of alpacas. "They may have just come down, scooped her up, and drove off with her."

He said the couple filed a police report Wednesday night. They've also posted about Fergie on social media, asking for any clues about where she might be.

A Kingston Police spokesperson confirmed the service has received a theft report and said the incident has been assigned to an investigator. Anyone with information about the missing alpaca is asked to contact police.

The farm has had baby alpacas before, but Van Winckle said the past winter was tough, leading to stillbirths and miscarriages, so Fergie is special.

"They're always happy to kind of come over and, and nose your hand and say 'Hi,'" he said. "[They're] just friendly animals. Very gentle."

The owners of Willow Pond Farms in Kingston are searching for a one-month-old alpaca named Fergie who's been missing since Tuesday. (Supplied by Willow Pond Farms)

Van Winckle said time is of the essence and the couple hopes to have Fergie back with her mother as soon as possible.

They're asking that if someone did take the cria, they return her safely to the farm, no questions asked.

"The unknown I think is the hardest part," said Van Winckle. "You don't stop thinking about it."