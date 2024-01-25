Military police investigating after $50K in gold and silver coins swiped from post office

Military Police in Kingston, Ont., are investigating the theft of $50,000 worth of gold and silver coins.

The alleged crime scene? A post office.

Five packages containing the coins arrived at the Canada Post branch on CFB Kingston around 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 18, police said.

Roughly 15 minutes later, someone arrived to claim them, according to investigators.

The suspect is described as a a young French-speaking man standing around five-foot-nine. Police said he was wearing sweat pants, a hoodie and a blue medical mask.

They've shared one other identifying detail: The man allegedly brought along a black and blue foldable cart, "seemingly knowing that the packages were heavy," according to a media release from Kingston police on Wednesday.

Owner showed up next day

Police said the suspect identified himself as the owner of the packages and provided a "fake Ontario driver's licence bearing the true owner's name."

The actual owner showed up the following day, bringing with them five package slips that had been left in their mail box, police said.

The owner was told the packages had already been picked up and left empty-handed, according to military police.

Canada Post declined to comment on the incident, citing the ongoing police investigation.

In an email to CBC, a spokesperson said the Crown corporation takes the security of mail "very seriously."

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Kingston Military Police.