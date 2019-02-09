Police have charged three Kingston, Ont., men in a deadly shooting that happened last summer.

Investigators say Scott McDonald was shot in his driveway in Trent Hills, Ont., on Aug. 18, 2018, in an apparent robbery.

They say three men from Kingston were charged between Wednesday and Friday.

The suspects, ranging in age from 22 to 37, each face one count of second-degree murder and one of robbery with a firearm.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Trent Hills is approximately 120 kilometres west of Kingston.