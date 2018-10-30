Skip to Main Content
Kingston man charged after border agents seize prop guns

A Kingston, Ont., man suspected of trafficking drugs and importing prohibited handguns into Canada has been arrested, according to a news release.

The Canada Border Services Agency intercepted two 9-mm handguns at a mail processing centre in Toronto on Oct. 18, 2018. Both were meant to be movie props, but are still illegal in Canada because they can be altered to fire live ammunition. (CBSA/RCMP)

Officers with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) first intercepted two 9-mm handguns on Oct. 18 at a mail processing centre in Toronto, sparking the investigation.

The weapons in question were designed to be movie props, according to the release — however, they are still illegal in Canada because they can be altered to fire live ammunition. 

The intended recipient of the guns was a 26-year-old Kingston man who was on probation and prohibited from owning firearms, the release said.

During a search of the man's home, RCMP investigators also found suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription opioids, as well as drug trafficking paraphernalia. 

A 25-year-old woman, also from Kingston, was also charged with drug offences after the search.  

