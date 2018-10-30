Kingston man charged after border agents seize prop guns

A Kingston, Ont., man suspected of trafficking drugs and importing prohibited handguns into Canada has been arrested and charged, according to a news release.

Officers with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) first intercepted two 9-mm handguns on Oct. 18 at a mail processing centre in Toronto, sparking the investigation.

The weapons in question were designed to be movie props, according to the release — however, they are still illegal in Canada because they can be altered to fire live ammunition.

The intended recipient of the guns was a 26-year-old Kingston man who was on probation and prohibited from owning firearms, the release said.

During a search of the man's home, RCMP investigators also found suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription opioids, as well as drug trafficking paraphernalia.

A 25-year-old woman, also from Kingston, was also charged with drug offences after the search.