Kingston man forced to auction off father's vintage radios

A Kingston, Ont., man is auctioning off his late father's precious collection of vintage radios to help pay for his mother's living expenses now that she's moved into a nursing home.

Rob Berry is selling more than 100 radios that his father Lawrence collected and lovingly restored over 20 years.

When his father died in 2001, the collection was left to his mother, Betty.

"It's tough, but they have to go," Berry told CBC Radio's Ontario Morning Wednesday, his voice filled with emotion.

"Anybody that has a parent that is in a retirement home, they know about the costs involved."

The collection is made up of dozens of ornately crafted radios, made using a variety of woods in a multitude of styles.

Some are shaped like miniature cathedrals, while others resemble tombstones.

Lawrence Berry collected vintage radios of all different shapes and sizes. (Rob Berry )

Some of the radios Lawrence Berry had in his collection, which is now being auctioned off. (Rob Berry)

A passion for radios

When Berry's mother moved to the retirement home in September, the radios were left behind in her basement. Some family members took one or two each, in memory of Lawrence.

Berry said his father always loved to collect and restore things, and his greatest passion was for radios.

"Some of these pieces are very special," he said. "No longer do they make radios like these."

Most are now on sale at an online auction being held by Maxsold Downsizing and Estate Sales. Despite the pain of parting with the radios, Berry said he's comforted by the fact they'll continue to be appreciated and enjoyed.

Rob Berry's parents kept the radio collection in their rec room so that anyone who visited could see it. (Rob Berry)

Lawrence Berry often restored many of the old radios he collected. Seventeen years aftef his death, his son Rob found most of them to be in working order. (Rob Berry)

Difficult to say goodbye

Berry said the oldest piece in the collection is from 1929, and it was made in Chicago.

"Some were very ornate, like beautiful, beautiful burled walnut. But there's also radios that were like Charlie Brown's Christmas tree," he said.

He said he was surprised to find that when he turned many of them on, he could still hear soft ruffled sounds coming out.

Most of them, Berry added, are still in working order.

"It's difficult [to part with them]," he said. "It pulls on [the] heart strings."