Police say a landlord has been charged after allegedly harassing one of his tenants in Kingston, Ont.

Investigators allege that on Sept. 24, the landlord pounded and kicked on the tenant's door, tore open a screen door and left a profanity-filled eviction notice.

Then, last weekend, the building owner allegedly damaged the lock to the apartment and tore the tenant's name off the mailbox.

The tenant called police to report both incidents.

Police said when officers arrived the landlord was "agitated and belligerent," stormed down the hall and kicked open the door.

A 57-year-old Kingston man was charged with forcible entry and harassment.