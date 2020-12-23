Man charged with attempted murder after bus rider stabbed in Kingston

A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and other serious charges after allegedly stabbing a bus passenger in the chest without provocation in Kingston, Ont.

The bus stabbing was one of two violent incidents in the city this week involving the same suspect, Kingston Police said in a news release Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, police said, the suspect got on a city bus on Montreal Street downtown. A 37-year-old passenger was already seated on the bus and was not interacting with the suspect, police said.

The man then pulled a knife from his bag and "without provocation, proceeded to stab the victim in the chest," said police.

The suspect took the victim's backpack and fled, police said, in the area of Princess Street and Bagot Street. The 37-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

At about 10 a.m., police found the man on another bus and arrested him at gunpoint.

A file photo of a Kingston Transit bus going down Princess Street on a rainy day. The suspect stabbed a passenger on a bus Wednesday morning, say police. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

2nd incident involves machete at motel

Police say the same suspect was involved in another stabbing Tuesday night at a midtown motel.

The suspect was allegedly "argumentative and confrontational" with two of the managers in the motel's hallway, police said, before punching them "multiple times in the head and face."

"Both victims attempted to defend themselves at which time the accused brandished a machete

and began swinging it at them," police said in the release.

The two men, 31 and 67 years old, were struck by the machete and taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The attacker then fled, police said.

A 29-year-old local man has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and breaching probation for the motel attack.

He is also charged with attempted murder, robbery and possessing a weapon to commit an offence for Wednesday's bus stabbing.

The police force is asking anyone with information to contact them.