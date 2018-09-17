Kingston man charged in bizarre break-in

A Kingston, Ont., man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a home and rearranging the furniture, piling some of it into the surprised resident's bathtub.

According to Kingston police, the male resident returned home around 1 a.m. and noticed his furniture had been "tossed around," including a couch that had been flipped on its side and tables that had been knocked over.

The resident heard running water coming from the bathroom and called out. A male voice responded, prompting the resident to exit the building and call police.

When police arrived they found a suspect in the kitchen, rummaging through the fridge. They also found furniture piled in the bathtub and water all over the bathroom floor.

Police believe the suspect entered the home through a basement window.

The 33-year-old man is charged with breaking and entering, mischief and breach of probation, police said.