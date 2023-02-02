Kingston parents face charges after 1-year-old suffers opioid overdose

Kingston police say the parents of a one-year-old child are facing charges after the infant had to be revived from an opioid overdose.

The couple called emergency crews to a downtown home around 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 after they found the child unconscious and without vital signs, according to police.

Firefighters and Frontenac paramedics provided treatment on site, before quickly transporting the infant to Kingston General Hospital, police said in a media release.

It was there that staff determined an opioid overdose was occurring and gave the one-year-old multiple shots of naloxone, police said.

That effort "was able to reverse the effects of the overdose and ultimately save the infant's life," the release reads.

Police said investigators found "various narcotics" at the parent's home, including fentanyl "which were left in areas easily accessible to the infant."

A 34-year-old and 22-year-old have both been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

Police credited firefighters, paramedics and health-care staff with saving the child's life.