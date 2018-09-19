Accused drunk driver loses wheels fleeing police

He went from four wheels to three, then two. Then he put up his dukes.

Police in Kingston, Ont., said a motorist crashed his car into a light post around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, damaging the side of the vehicle and ripping off one tire.

Undeterred, the man sped off and drove nearly two kilometres until another wheel snapped off, disabling the sedan.

Police said witnesses then saw the driver pull a bicycle from the car's trunk and pedal away.

When officers tried to stop the man about 15 minutes later, he refused to stop. He fell off the bike only when an officer blocked his path with a police cruiser, but the chase didn't end there.

The man fought off the arresting officer, then tried to take on more before he was finally subdued.

The 39-year-old man is charged with driving with nearly two-and-a-half times the legal limit of alcohol in his system and resisting arrest. His driving licence has also been suspended for 90 days.

What was left of the man's car was seized by police and impounded.