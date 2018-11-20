Inmate charged with attempted murder in Kingston hospital shooting

Kingston, Ont., police have charged a prison inmate with three counts of attempted murder in the shooting of a patient at the Kingston General Hospital Monday evening.

According to Kingston police, the inmate disarmed a correctional officer inside the hospital and fired the gun twice at about 6 p.m.

One person was shot and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The prisoner was restrained and taken to Kingston police headquarters.

Police said Tuesday morning the still-unnamed inmate is being charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of disarming a police officer and other weapons charges.

Dr. David Messenger, an emergency room doctor and head of the Queen's University department of emergency medicine, which had medical students in the ER at the time of the shooting, said hospital staff are traumatized.

He was part of debriefs immediately after the shooting and told CBC Radio's Ontario Morning that the man who fired the shots had been brought to the hospital to be assessed for a medical condition.