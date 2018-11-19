A federal inmate is accused of firing a gun inside Kingston General Hospital on Monday evening, leaving one person injured.

According to Kingston police, the inmate disarmed a correctional officer inside the hospital and fired the gun twice. One person was shot and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Other correctional officers, with the help of hospital security, restrained the prisoner and police were called.

The inmate has been moved to Kingston police headquarters. Police say there is no further threat and the hospital has now resumed normal operations.