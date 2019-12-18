1 arrested in Kingston, Ont., homicide
One person has been arrested by Kingston, Ont., police after a homicide Wednesday on Hillendale Avenue.
More information being made public Thursday
The homicide happened at a Hillendale Avenue address, said Const. Ash Gutheinz.
Gutheinz said a female had been killed and that a male had been charged.
Police have not released the names or ages of either the victim or the person in custody.
Investigators would be releasing more information Thursday morning at a press conference at police headquarters, Gutheinz said.