1 arrested in Kingston, Ont., homicide

One person has been arrested by Kingston, Ont., police after a homicide Wednesday in the eastern Ontario city.

The homicide happened at a Hillendale Avenue address, said Const. Ash Gutheinz.

Gutheinz said a female had been killed and that a male had been charged.

Police have not released the names or ages of either the victim or the person in custody.

Investigators would be releasing more information Thursday morning at a press conference at police headquarters, Gutheinz said.