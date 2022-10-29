Man, 58, charged in Kingston homicide investigation

A 58-year-old man is in custody after Kingston police were called to the city's west end late Friday evening for what's been declared a homicide.

Officers were called to the area of Bath Roads and Collins Bay just before midnight, according to a Saturday morning police media release.

The man was charged with "one count of homicide," the release states.

The man is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

No details about the victim have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.