Ottawa

Man, 58, charged in Kingston homicide investigation

A 58-year-old man is in custody after Kingston police were called to the city’s west end late Friday evening for what’s been declared a homicide.

Kingston police called to city’s west end late Friday

A 58-year-old man is in custody after Kingston police were called to the city’s west end late Friday evening, (Francis Ferland/CBC)

A 58-year-old man is in custody after Kingston police were called to the city's west end late Friday evening for what's been declared a homicide. 

Officers were called to the area of Bath Roads and Collins Bay just before midnight, according to a Saturday morning police media release. 

The man was charged with "one count of homicide," the release states.

The man is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

No details about the victim have been released. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

