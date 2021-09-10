'Don't come here': Kingston, Ont., officials warn potential homecoming partygoers

Officials in Kingston, Ont., have issued a stark warning to partygoers ready to flock to the city for Queen's University's annual homecoming celebrations as they hope to avoid a repeat of the illegal gatherings over the Labour Day weekend.

In a video statement Thursday, Mayor Bryan Paterson told anyone looking to come to the city with the intention of attending a large, unsanctioned party: "Don't come here."

"Our feeling is that everyone knows what those rules are and so if those rules are broken, then fines and penalties will be issued right away," Paterson later told CBC, calling what happened last month "very disrespectful to the surrounding neighborhood and residents."

"We are prepared for whatever may come."

Paterson said people can expect a heavy presence of police and bylaw officers this weekend.

Last month, move-in weekend turned into illegal parties in the university district as Kingston police and bylaw issued 140 charges and fines totalling more than $15,000.

In response, the City of Kingston issued an emergency order to hike the fine — from $500 to 2,000 — for anyone who attends a gathering above the provincial limit of 25 people inside, and 100 people outside. The order remains in effect this weekend for homecoming celebrations.

Hospital increasing emergency department staff

Paterson said smaller parties are fine for those wishing to socialize and he sympathizes with those who may feel like they're missing out on the university experience because of pandemic rules.

He also believes most students are considerate and respectful of the rules, but felt it necessary to issue a reminder after hearing reports of invitations being handed out to large homecoming gatherings.

KHSC is urging anyone attending unsanctioned homecoming events in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ygk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ygk</a> this weekend to rethink their plans. “We are concerned how this may impact our services as we see a record number of patients. We must ensure that everyone can access care." READ MORE: <a href="https://t.co/9BOWQuCqQY">https://t.co/9BOWQuCqQY</a> <a href="https://t.co/H11WMj4fLc">pic.twitter.com/H11WMj4fLc</a> —@KingstonHSC

Queen's University's Principal Patrick Deane released his own video message Friday asking students to act responsibly. He said university and bylaw staff have been personally going to student residences to remind people of the rules.

"Reckless actions will have serious and significant consequences," Deane said, including the "overburdening of essential services."

In a statement, the Kingston Health Sciences Centre said it plans to have more emergency department staff working this weekend in anticipation of parties getting out of control. There are already extremely high patient volumes, though, and hospital officials said they hope anyone planning to attend a large gathering to "rethink" their plans.