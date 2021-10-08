2 transport truck drivers killed on Highway 401 in Kingston

Police say two drivers were killed and another taken to hospital after a crash that involved several large trucks on Highway 401 in Kingston, Ont., Wednesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release an eastbound truck driver crossed the median and hit several westbound trucks shortly after 1 a.m. near the Gardiners Road exit.

The Gardiners Road traffic camera shows transport trucks pulled off to the side of Highway 401 in Kingston, about eight hours after a fatal crash. (Ministry of Transportation)

Officers aren't ready to release the names of the victims, police said, and are still investigating the cause. The driver taken to hospital is expected to survive.

The highway is closed westbound from Gardiners Road to the County Road 6 exit to Odessa.